BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 247.02% and a negative return on equity of 1,749.63%.

BioHiTech Global stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. BioHiTech Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

In other news, Director Frank E. Celli sold 29,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $67,884.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

