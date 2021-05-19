Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives $306.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Biogen stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Biogen by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

