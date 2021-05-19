BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Shares Down 7.2%

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) was down 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00. Approximately 1,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 239,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BCAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at $44,767,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioAtla by 558.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,180,000 after buying an additional 820,538 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,715,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioAtla by 1,017.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 177,513 shares in the last quarter.

About BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

