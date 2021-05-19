BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIGC. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.13.

BIGC stock opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. BigCommerce has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $134,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,343.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,459,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after buying an additional 4,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after purchasing an additional 680,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 583,157 shares during the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

