Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $165.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BYND. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.05.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $104.45 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.07 and a 200 day moving average of $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.11 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $686,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,070 shares of company stock worth $2,290,022 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 94.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2,366.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 99,364 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,464,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 254.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 28,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

