Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Beyond Air posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beyond Air.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XAIR shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Beyond Air stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Corporate insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

