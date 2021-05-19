BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) were down 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 38,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 75,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $7.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.80.

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BETRF)

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus, and/or to directly inhibit tumours to treat various types of cancer.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.