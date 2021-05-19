Bernd Greifeneder Sells 7,074 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at $39,390,655.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,075. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 171.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

