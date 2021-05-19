Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Trading Up 3.8%

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) traded up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.61. 11,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 346,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $147,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Conn purchased 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,287 shares of company stock valued at $534,333 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

