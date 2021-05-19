Berenberg Bank Increases Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target to GBX 1,490

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VTY. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,236.38 ($16.15).

LON VTY opened at GBX 1,263.50 ($16.51) on Monday. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,335 ($17.44). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,207.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 969.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 53,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, with a total value of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93). Insiders acquired a total of 53,641 shares of company stock valued at $49,679,374 in the last quarter.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

