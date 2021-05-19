Belt Market Cap Hits $59.31 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Belt has traded down 53% against the dollar. One Belt coin can now be bought for $32.86 or 0.00080399 BTC on exchanges. Belt has a market capitalization of $59.31 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00092423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.00393324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00230357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004988 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00047195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $547.42 or 0.01339223 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

