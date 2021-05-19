Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.29, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BLCM opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $9.56.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.