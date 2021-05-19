Beer Money (BEER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $48,854.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $198,017.95 and $48,854.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00091833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00021131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $588.88 or 0.01500972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00112407 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00060267 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 399,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

