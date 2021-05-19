BCK Capital Management LP Takes Position in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
OTCMKTS:PPGHU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Poema Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06.
Poema Global Profile
Featured Article: Market Indexes
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPGHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU).
Receive News & Ratings for Poema Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poema Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.