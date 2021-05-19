BCK Capital Management LP Takes Position in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

OTCMKTS:PPGHU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Poema Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06.

Get Poema Global alerts:

Poema Global Profile

Poema Global Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPGHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Poema Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poema Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.