BCK Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 31,327 Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Immunovant by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,694,000 after buying an additional 1,270,446 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 603,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,884,000 after purchasing an additional 62,606 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 547,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 44,441 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 37,807 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 88,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMVT. Raymond James cut their price objective on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Immunovant from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -11.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

