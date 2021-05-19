BCK Capital Management LP Invests $364,000 in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.49% of Global Synergy Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $456,000.

GSAQ stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.81.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

