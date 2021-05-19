Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.60 to $1.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTEGF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,289. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.52.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

