Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 102.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.
BATL stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. Battalion Oil has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.96.
About Battalion Oil
Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?
Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.