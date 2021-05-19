Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 102.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.

BATL stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. Battalion Oil has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.96.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

