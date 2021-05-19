Base Protocol Price Tops $1.79 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.79 or 0.00005081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $50,459.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00076979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00016662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.98 or 0.01232799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00102729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00055306 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 1,623,842 coins and its circulating supply is 1,137,346 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

