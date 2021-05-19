Barrington Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Atento in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Atento’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Atento alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Atento stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66. Atento has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $369.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.99 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATTO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atento by 3,584.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 193,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Atento during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Atento during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.