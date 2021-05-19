Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 140.98% and a negative net margin of 179.77%.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRFH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. 31,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,856. The company has a market cap of $63.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of -0.31. Barfresh Food Group has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

