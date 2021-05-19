Barclays Upgrades Aviva (LON:AV) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Aviva (LON:AV) to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has GBX 466 ($6.09) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 387 ($5.06).

AV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aviva to a hold rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 383 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 418.25 ($5.46).

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 409.30 ($5.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 405.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 348.99. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 4.07 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 420.70 ($5.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

In related news, insider Jim McConville bought 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £50,034.65 ($65,370.59). Also, insider Patrick Flynn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £38,800 ($50,692.45). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,375.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

