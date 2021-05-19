Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Barclays on the NYSE have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. In first-quarter 2021, the company recorded a rise in revenues and higher expenses. Barclays’ restructuring and business simplifying initiatives, and a solid balance sheet are expected to continue supporting financials. Moreover, the company has resumed shareholder distributions, through which it will likely boost investor confidence. Its expense-saving efforts will likely support the bottom line in the near term. However, a challenging operating backdrop and the low interest rate environment are expected to continue to put pressure on the company’s revenues. Concerns related to Brexit and the pandemic make us apprehensive.”

BCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Investec upgraded shares of Barclays from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Barclays presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

