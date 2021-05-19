Barclays Cuts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $500.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $565.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PANW. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.21.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE:PANW opened at $340.09 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $217.48 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of -109.71 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $346.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.