Barclays Boosts ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target to $20.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TDUP. William Blair began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

