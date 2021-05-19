Barclays’ (BARC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.84) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 198.08 ($2.59).

BARC opened at GBX 179.24 ($2.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £30.46 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 183.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.09. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

