Bar Harbor Trust Services Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bar Harbor Trust Services reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 2.1% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,213,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after buying an additional 2,948,891 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $396,075,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,119,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $724,271,000 after buying an additional 1,203,586 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,921 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.65.

FIS stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.66. The company had a trading volume of 28,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,325. The company has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -813.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.64.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.