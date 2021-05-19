Bar Harbor Trust Services Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,961 shares of company stock worth $59,978,815. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,847,126. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $140.02 and a one year high of $309.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.33. The company has a market cap of $283.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

