Bar Harbor Trust Services Buys 4,917 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,855 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,324 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,894,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,370,000 after buying an additional 134,636 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $5,836,932.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 337,578 shares of company stock valued at $30,583,022. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Shares of HZNP stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $92.27. The company had a trading volume of 15,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,153. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $97.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

