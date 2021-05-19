Bar Harbor Trust Services Buys 49 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Booking were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $3,015,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 3.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 22.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.5% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booking by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $9.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,221.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,993. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,532.83 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,381.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,197.49.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

