Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Price Up 3.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $35.60 and last traded at $35.59. Approximately 13,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,052,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.

The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CICC Research lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 33.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baozun by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,778,000 after buying an additional 1,180,560 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Baozun by 146.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,920,000 after buying an additional 559,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at $18,409,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 14.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,039,000 after acquiring an additional 510,414 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

