Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Announces Earnings Results

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Baozun stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,586. Baozun has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CICC Research downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

