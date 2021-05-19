Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 25,789 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,789 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $19,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 476,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,483,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,928,000 after purchasing an additional 549,570 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,097,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,260,000 after buying an additional 747,112 shares in the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

NYSE MFC opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.68%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

