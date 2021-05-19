Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys 8,186 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. CGI makes up about 1.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned 0.06% of CGI worth $12,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,677,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,011,000 after acquiring an additional 25,058 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in CGI by 510.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in CGI by 3.9% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 292,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average is $79.14.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

