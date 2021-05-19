Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys 622 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMT opened at $246.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.40. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

