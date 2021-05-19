Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys 422 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,084,000 after acquiring an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $131.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $74.90 and a 12-month high of $138.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.99 and its 200 day moving average is $124.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of -182.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

