Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Acquires 2,514 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBA. Desjardins downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

PBA stock opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $32.71.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.1723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

