Bank of America Downgrades New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Underperform

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $4.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.00. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,992 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,867,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,701 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,245,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,180,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.