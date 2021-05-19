Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Banco Santander (Brasil) posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banco Santander (Brasil).

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE BSBR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 32,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,645. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3419 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.65%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 109.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,052,000 after buying an additional 1,188,453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 110,917 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 260.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 945,092 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter worth $8,268,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 557.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 936,455 shares during the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

