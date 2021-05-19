Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Gap Down to $21.76

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.76, but opened at $20.99. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 459 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCH shares. TheStreet upgraded Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.3844 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is 23.72%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 119.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 181,075 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 63,159 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $5,106,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter.
About Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, consumer loans, commercial loans, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans.
