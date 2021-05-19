Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Gap Down to $21.76

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.76, but opened at $20.99. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 459 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCH shares. TheStreet upgraded Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $650.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.3844 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 119.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 181,075 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 63,159 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $5,106,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, consumer loans, commercial loans, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans.

