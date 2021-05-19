Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banca Mediolanum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banca Mediolanum stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

