Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banca Mediolanum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banca Mediolanum stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

