Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Position Decreased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,332 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -75.60 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.