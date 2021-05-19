Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 302,190 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,699,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 302,190 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.34% of NetEase worth $898,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

NetEase stock opened at $108.61 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $32.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of NetEase in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie dropped their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.07.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

