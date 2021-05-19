Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 123,606 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,330,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 123,606 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises about 1.1% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of DexCom worth $1,915,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in DexCom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.94.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total value of $439,131.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,759,837.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total transaction of $2,357,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,852 shares of company stock worth $14,011,865 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $330.11 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.41, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.81.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.