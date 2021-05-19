Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 700,412 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,412 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 5.15% of Teladoc Health worth $1,442,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $134.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.70.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,822 shares of company stock valued at $95,253,928. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

