Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 2,535,744 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,167,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535,744 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in KE were worth $1,149,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 9.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.12. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BEKE. China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.