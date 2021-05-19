Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 130.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042,311 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.76% of S&P Global worth $649,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,514,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 124,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $368.00 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $398.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.38. The company has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.