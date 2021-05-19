Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $742.03 Million Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,995,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804,941 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.11% of Denali Therapeutics worth $742,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.51. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $154,137.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $102,642.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,488 shares of company stock worth $9,049,526. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

