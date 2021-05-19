Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price lifted by CLSA from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. CLSA’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 85.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.41.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $188.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $18,462,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after buying an additional 138,741 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $6,756,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $2,173,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

