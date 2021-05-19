Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $370.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Benchmark from $385.00 to $370.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 95.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.88.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $188.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.06. Baidu has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Baidu by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

